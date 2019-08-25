Sammons Bridge
Tuesday, Aug. 6
North/South
1st: Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford
2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin
3rd: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
4th: Gene and Lois Miller
East/West
1st: Terry Bedsole and Pam Edwards
2nd: Bobbe McDonnold and Maxine Johnson
3rd: Linda Smith and Beverly Kermode
4th: Jan and Rowland Bartoo
Thursday, Aug. 8
North/South
1st: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
2nd: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford
3rd: Gene and Lois Miller
4th: Sheryl Calderon and Shirley Stephenson
East/West
1st: Terry Bedsole and Owen Messenger
2nd: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards
3rd: Linda Smith and Maxine Johnson
4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
Belton Senior Center
Friday, Aug. 16
1st: Geri Gaffney and Bobbie McDonnold
2nd: Donold and Barbara Johnson
3rd: Dick Jacobi and Ken Camp
4th: Bob and Mayelle Carlisle
5th: Mary Biles and Martha Hoyt