At the Bell County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale recently I saw a plant, among many, that caught my eye. This striking plant is the Fall Aster.
Fall Aster (Symphiotricum oblongifolium) is true to its name because it shows its beauty with the arrival of fall and the cooler weather it brings. The blooms are fine-textured little stars that explode with a splash of color in hues of blue, lavender, or purple with yellow centers, especially in October and November.
Bees, butterflies, and other pollinators find the nectar of the Fall Aster a tasty treat during the time of year when summer blooming plants are fading fast. You can observe many pollinators feasting on this easy to grow beauty. Of note, the Fall Aster is a larval host for the Pearl Crescent butterfly (Paycides thares). (npsot.org)
The Fall Aster is a native of Central Texas that grows about two to three feet in height with a spread of two and a half to three feet. It can be pruned back a few inches in the spring to encourage the plants to become bushier and keep their compact form.
This will also encourage them to form more prolific flower buds. Stop pruning by July so that the flower buds can begin to set.
Fall Asters are hardy to Zone 4 (Central Texas is zone 8a). The dead stems can be cut back in late winter or early spring when new growth (rosettes) begins to appear.
Plant these perennials in areas of your landscape that have full sun or part shade in well-drained soil. They do best in at least four hours of sun, morning or afternoon makes no difference. They do well in a variety of soil types. It is not necessary to fertilize Fall Asters. Once established, they have low water requirements making them drought tolerant.
The best time to plant Fall Asters is in spring or fall.
Fall Asters are deciduous. Their leaves have a pungent fragrance which might deter deer from wanting them in their salad. Their flowers welcome a world of bees and butterflies that are looking for a tasty meal.
It can be used as an understory plant, a border, ground cover, or an accent or contrast plant in the middle of other plants placed accordingly with respect to its height. Patience with these green plants in the spring and summer pays off with their show of beautiful blooms in the fall.
Fall Asters do not bear fruit. They are propagated by digging up some of the new growth or rosettes in the spring and planting it in another area. Another way to propagate this plant is by stem cuttings.
Fall Asters have no serious disease or insect problems, but they may have some susceptibility to mildew.
What a deal, a plant that is easy to care for and an excellent attractor of pollinators. This is a great addition to any Central Texas landscape.
Upcoming event
Mark your calendar for the next monthly gardening seminar presented by Bell County Master Gardeners on November 21 on Vermiculture (worms). It will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bell County Master Gardener Association Learning Center located in the adjacent building on the north side of the AgriLife Extension office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free, but pre-registration is suggested by emailing bellspeakers76513@gmail.com.