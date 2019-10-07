Sebek family
Descendants of Joe J. Sebek and Frances Koslovsky Sebek will hold their annual reunion on Saturday at Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served by 12:30 pm. Meat, bread and drinks will be furnished. Each family is asked to bring side dishes, salads and desserts. We will have a silent auction so be sure to bring a donation item. For more information, call David or Lisa Sebek at 254-913-0732 or 254-913-7596.
Dixon family reunion
The descendants of Noah Lodrick and Sarah Harris Dixon will have their reunion from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gober Party House in Temple. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please bring a favorite dish and/or dessert. Drinks will be provided.