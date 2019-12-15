Temple trees, themes, trends and traditions were the topic of Keep Temple Beautiful’s Holiday Eco Lunch ‘n Learn on Wednesday.
For the past few years Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, has shared holiday decorating ideas during this Keep Temple Beautiful annual lunch.
Helping out was Reeneea Schraeder, Thompson’s mother.
Thompson said this lunch is the last big set up for the season.
“We started Nov. 4 and we’ve done 167 Christmas trees,” she said. “I don’t even count the one at Scott & White that got set up in the wrong location, we had to take it down and then put it up in another location.”
Thompson has had a number of repeat customers over the years and is familiar with their décor, including decorative pieces and favorite colors.
Precious Memories is located where Beimer’s Fine Jewelry had been, on South 31st Street in Temple. Mrs. Beimer brought two chairs and a bench that had been in the jewelry store back to the flower shop after it opened. The seating had been where the newly engaged sat when selecting their china and silver patterns and their engagement rings.
Thompson said she encourages people to bring together the items they have collected over the years and make them part of holiday decorations. Thompson collects red birds that are located around the house during the year, but are pulled together at Christmas. She also encourages customers to consider adding more lighting to their tree, especially those that are prelighted.
On Wednesday, she had a 7-foot prelighted tree that she added 3,000 LED lights. The lights are indoor, outdoor and will burn for 50,000 hours.
“I’ve had some on in the store since July,” Thompson said.
There are ways to hide a tree’s bare spots with bigger elements, including cloth and ribbon tucked in between branches.
Thompson warned that it should take 45 minutes to an hour to shape the tree, prior to adding decorations.
“You start at the bottom and in the back and every branch is eventually touched,” she said. “It’s time well spent.”
When adding floral elements to the tree, the parts, including petals, need to be shaped, Thompson said.
Catherine Beimer, who turned 100 years old this year, allowed Thompson to use the Beimer’s boy and girl in the florist shop this year.
“The babies were in the Beimer’s Fine Jewelry Christmas windows each year,” Thompson said.
Thompson talked about decorating the Jamie and Ann Clements home over the years.
“They loved the cranberry color but they were also big UT people,” she said. “If you were going to a party or dinner at the Clements there’s a good chance you would take home a miniature burnt orange football.”
“We like to use decorative elements that are tall and short,” Thompson said.
Thompson talked about the Matthews home in Belton. They were one of the first families to have frosted real Christmas trees and were partial to blue ornaments.
Sammie Marshall, who died recently, was a customer who called on Precious Memories to decorate for special occasions.
Thompson was sent over to the Marshall’s home to cut magnolia blossoms from the family’s tree in preparation for a party.
“She always used her own vases, but we would get things from her garden to decorate, supplementing with roses and other flowers from the shop,” she said.
Thompson asked Mrs. Marshall how she had managed to grown such a huge magnolia in Temple. The explanation was informative.
There is a faucet under the tree that stays on, a fact that Marshall didn’t want shared with her husband, Keifer.