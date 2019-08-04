Salado Museum and College Park is currently hosting the traveling exhibit, “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State.”
Both a cartoon history of Texas politics and a history of political cartooning in Texas, the exhibit tells the story of important historical events and flamboyant politicians in Texas from 1890 to 1990 through the colorful cartoon commentaries of journalists of the time.
The exhibit opened Thursday and will run through Aug. 29. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information and admission prices, visit saladomuseum.org.
“Incisive summaries of our history appear daily in newspapers in the form of political cartoons,” Salado Museum Executive Director Dave Swarthout said in a news release. “This exhibit uses political cartoons to traverse a century in the life of our state. The exhibit is made available through support from Humanities Texas, and thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tim and Marilyn Fleischer, publishers of the Salado Village Voice newspaper.”
The exhibit is a compilation of visual commentaries of journalists presented in an attractive and precise viewing format. Exhibit panels include cartoons and informative text on topics such as governors, labor unions, land speculators, scandals, banking, women suffrage, sports, defense cuts and more.
Salado Museum and College Park is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that promotes and preserves the pioneer history of Salado through educational programs and exhibits that document the settlement and heritage of the area. The museum is located at 423 N. Main St., with College Park just south of the museum building.