The 33rd annual Taste of the Holidays offered an autumnal array of warm colors, tasty food and a cheerful atmosphere.
The annual luncheon and style show, presented by Altrusa International of Temple, took place Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The theme of the 2019 event was “Give Thanks.” Taste of the Holidays serves as Altrusa’s annual fundraiser for scholarships and community projects.
Tables were set with handmade pumpkin centerpieces and appetizers of fall butternut salad with champagne vinaigrette and a harvest punch waiting for guests.
Altrusa president Carol White welcomed everyone to the event and encouraged them to peruse the items available for the prize drawing. Prizes included three gift packages, a fully decorated Christmas tree provided by Magnolias of Salado, and a Charlie Wharton Starfire pendant.
“All proceeds from this raffle are exclusively used to fund our scholarships for local students,” White announced. “Nineteen thousand dollars was awarded last year in scholarships to Bell County students, all because of your gracious generosity from last year’s Taste of the Holidays.”
The affair began with the presentation of the colors by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department color guard and “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by the Temple High School Encore choir. The invocation was offered by Evan Duncan, teaching and communications pastor at First Baptist Church Temple.
The meal, prepared and served by Altrusans, included boneless ham with orange glaze, easy cheesy potato casserole, herbed green beans, pumpkin-shaped dinner rolls and bread pudding with whiskey sauce for dessert.
White also took time to welcome special guests, including local dignitaries, Altrusa International officers – current and past – and representatives from sister clubs in Austin, Copperas Cove, Dallas, Garland, Rockwall and Orange.
She also thanked the numerous underwriters for making Taste of the Holidays happen.
As lunch was being consumed, Encore performed carols and other tunes, while accompanied by Wayne Bachus on piano.
White took the stage again to talk about the many community projects Altrusa participated in this year, including Project Apple Tree, Ronald McDonald House, Days for Girls, Temple College Art Competition, Temple Community Clinic, Belton Seniors Bingo, Camp Dreamcatcher and more.
“The list goes on and on and the projects are still coming in,” she said. “We truly love what we do.”
The style show was presented in three segments and featured local models wearing fashions and accessories provided by Jack Husung, owner of Magnolias of Salado. Models were escorted by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Commentary for the style show was provided by Husung and local fashion maven Betty Thrasher, who gave plenty of sound styling advice like “you don’t have to have a closet full of clothes to have a great wardrobe. All you have to have are the basics.”
Between the style show segments, winners of the prize drawings were announced.
As the luncheon concluded, White thanked everyone in attendance for making the 33rd annual Taste of the Holidays a huge success.
She said it was a wonderful event, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.
Kelly Nix, Taste Chairwoman, also said the event was a huge success.
“Thank you for all who came and participated, and we’ll see you next year,” she said.