Calling all actors and actresses – auditions for “Eurydice,” a dinner theater show directed by Natasha Tolleson, will take place 7 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Auditions are open to anyone age 18 and older.
"Eurydice" is a 2003 play by Sarah Ruhl which retells the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of Eurydice, his wife. The story focuses on Eurydice’s choice to return to earth with Orpheus or to stay in the underworld with her father.
Performances will be held outdoors in the McCreary Courtyard. Seating is limited. In case of inclement weather, performance will be held indoors. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 14-16.
Tickets are available at centraltexastickets.com. The CAC is located at 3011 N. 3rd St. Temple, for more information call 254-773-9926.