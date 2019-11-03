The annual Military Spouse Makeover on Oct. 25 hosted by Fort Hood USO and H-E-B treated 15 nominated military spouses to an all-expenses paid for day of self-care.
Alison Latimer was nominated by her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Francisco Latimer. They have been married over 14 years and have two children together. The Army has relocated the Latimer family to 11 different duty stations. Latimer, an Army veteran herself, gave up her career to homeschool their children.
“He’s very grateful,” Latimer said about her husband, who has been in the Army for 19 years.
Latimer was grateful to spend the day at the H-E-B located off Stan Schlueter Loop, receiving self-care tips and treatment.
“I think it’s important for us (military spouses) to get together and it’s nice to see that the community cares,” Latimer said. “It’s easy to get bogged down with busy life — supporting your husband constantly. It’s good to get supported as well.”
“I’m very appreciative,” Latimer said about the USO program. “They see a need and they fill it.”
“It boosts the morale and it shows the comradery between military spouses,” Latimer continued.
Latimer shared that although each permanent change of station is a “new adventure,” it can be hard on families.
“There is a special bond between military spouses. They know what you’re going through,” Latimer said.
Latimer’s husband has deployed three times, completed drill sergeant school, Warrant Officer Candidate School and has worked long hours while in the Army.
“The best thing about being a military spouse is the pride that you have, knowing that your husband or spouse is fighting for your country and sacrificing so much,” Latimer said.
Sally Mehly, H-E-B area communications coordinator, is also a military spouse, who believes that spouses as well as the Soldiers, should be recognized for their sacrifices.
“We hosted this Military Spouse Makeover just to give back to our amazing spouses,” Mehly said. “They do so much for their Soldiers and their families and they get to learn so many new things as well.”
Before the makeover began, breakfast was provided by H-E-B to the nominated military spouses. During the makeover spouses rotated though three different activities.
“They started with a hands-on floral design and made their own floral arrangements,” Mehly said. “Then they went to the beauty station, where they got lots of beauty tips, false lashes and a lip color was applied, then finally they went to the DIY station and made an essential oil bath salt and a sugar scrub.”
Mehly said that H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation project hosts 10 to 15 events throughout the year, in support of troops and their families.
“H-E-B just wants to show them love,” Mehly said, “that we appreciate them and that they are truly a force to be reckoned with.”