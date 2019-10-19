Christian band Unspoken will perform Thursday at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, as part of their 2019 The Reason tour.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. with special guests Stars Go Dim and Caitie Hurst.
Advance tickets are available online through eventbrite.com and cost $15-$35.
Unspoken is comprised of Chad Mattson on vocals; Jon Lowry on guitars, keys, bass guitar and vocals; Ariel Munoz on drums; Alen Pelno on keys; and Wiso Aponte on guitars.
The band released their debut single “Who Are You” in June 2012, which has since been listed on numerous Christian song charts, and was the only song from the band’s debut EP “Get to Me” to be featured on their first full-length album.
They’ve had four straight Top AC singles including “Who Are You,” “Lift My Life Up,” “Start a Fire” and “Good Fight.”
With successful tours alongside artists such as Big Daddy Weave and Sanctus Real, Unspoken has built steady momentum with their last two EPs.