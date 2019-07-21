Missoula Children’s Theatre will return to the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple Monday, July 29, with almost everything needed to make the production of “Aladdin” come to life – except the cast.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is traveling to Temple for one week only to cast children of various ages for the production.
Open auditions for kids entering first through 12th grade will begin 10 a.m. Monday, July 29. There is no cost to audition, but pre-registration is suggested before 9:45 a.m. Those auditioning do not need to prepare any lines. This is a group audition, so no advance preparation is necessary. Students should come ready to have a good time.
Rehearsals will begin July 29 for some character roles and run from 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. during the week.
Times may vary for each camper according to their part in the cast. For the cast and crew, there will be a $65 registration fee due for the week-long camp.
Participants will get experience performing on a stage and utilizing their talents. Cast and crew will use teamwork and make new friends as they assist each other to put on a show. Hard work will pay off when the lights turn on for the final performance and the action unfolds.
Children also will get to participate in two performances of “Aladdin,” which will take place at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Performances are open to the public.
Tickets cost $12 and are $7 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at www.cacarts.org.
Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC offers a variety of classes throughout the year.
For information or to register, visit the CAC website or call 254-773-992