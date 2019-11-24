When it comes to delivering Christmas cheer to the children of Central Texas, Santa gets a lot of help from the Tri-County Toy Run.
The 27th annual motorcycle procession will take place Sunday, Dec. 1, and will provide toys and monetary donations for more than 20 charities in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties.
Chairman Bruce Raymond said the committee has been planning this year’s Toy Run since June, and more than 100 volunteers are involved. He said throughout the years there have been anywhere from 600 to 2,500 riders participating in each run.
Riders will gather at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, to begin the Toy Run. Registration will begin 9 a.m. Admission costs $10 per rider, or a new toy.
After award presentations and other festivities, kickstands will go up at 1 p.m. Raymond said the procession will be escorted by local police from each town they pass through, or by Department of Public Safety and Sheriff’s offices of Bell Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The procession will travel about 52 miles to 281 Café and Dancehall, 300 US 281 in Lampasas.
“Then at the end of the Toy Run, right then and there, we meet with the charities, and this year we’re sponsoring 21 charities,” Raymond said. “And everything that is taken in will be divided amongst those charities. And that will be the end of it.”
Breakfast will be available at the starting point, and there will be free chili at the destination.
Raymond said Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas has already met one goal this year.
“Last year we gave 100 bicycles away,” he said. “This year we’ve got 250 bicycles to give away to the charities. These are for small children, they’re not teenage bicycles.”
Raymond said they ended up giving away nearly $31,000 worth of donations after last year’s Toy Run.
This will also be Raymond’s 19th year as the Toy Run’s Santa. He said the event is entirely focused on the children.
“Our goal is to have a child who probably wouldn’t get a Christmas get a Christmas,” he said. “Last year, we sponsored 13,000 children across Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.”
“Buddy Oney” Toy Run
The 14th annual “Buddy Oney” Toy Run, presented by The Bad to the Bone Riders of Rockdale will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Ranch, 415 W. Highway 79 in Rockdale.
The annual ride in memory of the late Buddy Oney benefits needy children and families of Milam County by donating all proceeds to The Milam County Child Protective Services Board, Milam County Brown Santa Program, Thorndale Cares and The Rockdale Christmas Roundup.
Through its 13-year history, the “Buddy Oney” Toy Run has presented more than $78,000 to these organizations, which have been selected by the group to assure that the children of Milam County that may not have a good Christmas receive some joy.
Registration will begin 9 a.m., and the first bike will leave at 11 a.m. The fee is $20 per rider and $25 with a passenger, or a new toy valued at $25. The fee includes food for participants.
The ride will travel through Milam, Lee and Burleson Counties. The ride will end about 4:30 p.m. at The Ranch, where a meal will be provided by Brookshire Brothers of Rockdale and prepared by Brady’s Pest Control and Crew. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
For more information, call Charles Starr at 512-540-2561 or Neal Ferrell at 512-299-7446.