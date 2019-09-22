As the holiday season rapidly approaches, Altrusans are reminding people to give thanks and give back.
The 33rd annual Taste of the Holidays luncheon and style show, presented by Altrusa International of Temple, will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. The theme of this year’s fundraiser is “Give Thanks.”
Tickets for the luncheon and style show are on sale now, and can be purchased online at squareup.com/store/givethanks. Single tickets cost $40, and sponsorships are available.
Kelly Nix, Taste chairwoman, encouraged people to make reservations quickly, because the event tends to sell out.
Taste of the Holidays is Altrusa’s only fundraising event, and all of the proceeds go back into the community.
“The reason we do it is to kick off the holidays; to gather together with friends and family and watch this fashion show and enjoy the meal and get ready for the holidays,” Nix said.
She said Altrusans spend all year planning the event, and the entire affair is put together by the members.
The meal, prepared and served by Altrusans, will feature glazed ham, potato casserole, green beans, salad, pumpkin-shaped rolls, harvest punch and bread pudding. Nix said they expect to serve meals to more than 700 people.
The autumnal décor will reflect the Thanksgiving theme with warm, rich colors, handmade pumpkin centerpieces, and other symbols of the harvest season.
The style show will feature 22 models wearing clothes and accessories provided by Jack Husung, owner of Magnolias of Salado. Husung and local fashion enthusiast, Betty Thrasher, will serve as style show emcees.
A pop-up boutique of clothing and Christmas decorations from Magnolias will be set up adjacent to the main hall, and will be open immediately after the Taste concludes for a holiday shopping opportunity.
Music and entertainment will be provided by Wayne Bachus on piano and the Temple High School Polyfoniks.
A prize drawing also will be held. Prizes include a decorated Christmas tree provided by Magnolias, a blue topaz Charlie Wharton Starfire pendant and several themed gift baskets. Tickets for the drawing cost $25 each and may be purchased in advance from an Altrusan or during the luncheon.
All proceeds from the prize drawing are put toward scholarships for students in the community.