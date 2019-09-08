The Cultural Activities Center offers new dinner theater and will have open auditions for talent to be part of the show.
Auditions for “Eurydice” will take place at the CAC 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Male and female roles are needed. The audition is for those 18 and older. “Eurydice” will be directed by Natasha Tolleson, theatre director at Temple High School.
“Eurydice” is a modern retelling of the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. The 2003 play by Sarah Ruhl which retells the Greek myth of Orpheus from the perspective of his wife. The story focuses on Eurydice’s decision to return to earth with Orpheus or to stay in the underworld with her father.
Performances will be Nov. 14-16, with a Greek-inspired dinner from 6-7 p.m. provided by Temple ISD Culinary. There will be a cash bar with a signature Ethereal Color Changing drink.
Tickets cost $60 per person and cover dinner and the show. Tickets can be purchased in advance from CentralTexasTickets.com and cacarts.org.
Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC offers a variety of programs throughout the year. Visit the website to check for updates on what the CAC has planned for each season. For more information, call 254-773-9926.