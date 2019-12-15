KILLEEN — The neonatal intensive care unit of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen received a donation of knit caps for its babies Wednesday.
Kelly Nix and Jessica Kirkland of To the Moon and Back donated the knit caps that look like Christmas trees, a book families can take home and a stocking. To the Moon and Back is an intensive care unit ministry adopted as a service project by Altrusa International of Temple, Inc., according to Altrusa’s website.
To the Moon and Back began in January 2015 after an experience in a Houston children’s hospital while one of Nix’s relatives was in a neonatal intensive care unit.
The organization has 50 volunteers and has donated about 6,000 items to hospitals in four states and a shipment to a hospital in Leeds, England, the website said.
To the Moon and Back shares its love with babies in the intensive care unit at Christmastime, according to a news release from Robin Bodkin, public relations and marketing manager of AdventHealth-Central Texas.