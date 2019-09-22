Sammons Bridge

Tuesday, Sept. 3

North/South

1st: Gene and Lois Miller

2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin

3rd: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

4th: Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford

East/West

1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

2nd: Linda Smith and Bobbee McDonnald

3rd: Thresa Dollar and Ruth Weasmer

4th: Pam Edwards and Terry Bedsole

Thursday, Sept. 5

North/South

1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon

3rd: Gene and Lois Miller

4th: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford

East/West

1st: Beverly Kermode and Mary Reid

2nd: Linda Smith and Poncho Melvin

3rd: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards

4th: Wanda Myers and Johny Allison

Bridge Studio of Temple

Tuesday, Sept. 3

1st: Marilyn Miller and Ann Wallace

2nd: Belva Barrington and Gene Thompson

Friday, Sept. 6

Overall Rank

1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette

2nd: Amy Wilson and Norma Swaim

3rd: Pat Jodoin and Gene Thompson

Section B

2nd: Pat Johnson and Lennie Wilkins

Sunday, Sept. 8

1st: Peggy Downey and Gene Thompson

Rolling Hills Bridge Club

Wednesday, Sept. 4

1st: Lyndon Phelps and Dale Allen

2nd: Jan Hart and Mary Adams

3rd: Dick Cunningham and Janice Walker

Duplicate Bridge Club

Monday, Sept. 9

Section A

1st: Dale Allen and Janice Walker

2nd: Jan Hart and Dick Cunningham

Section B

2nd: George Fowler and Mary Adams

Belton Senior Center

Friday, Sept. 13

1st: Geri Gaffney and Betty Campbell

2nd: Tom and Barbara Hamff

3rd: Donald and Barbara Johnson

4th: Ken Camp and Dick Jacobi

5th: Linda Lair and Mary Reid