Sammons Bridge
Tuesday, Sept. 3
North/South
1st: Gene and Lois Miller
2nd: Poncho and Joyce Melvin
3rd: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle
4th: Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford
East/West
1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
2nd: Linda Smith and Bobbee McDonnald
3rd: Thresa Dollar and Ruth Weasmer
4th: Pam Edwards and Terry Bedsole
Thursday, Sept. 5
North/South
1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
2nd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon
3rd: Gene and Lois Miller
4th: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford
East/West
1st: Beverly Kermode and Mary Reid
2nd: Linda Smith and Poncho Melvin
3rd: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards
4th: Wanda Myers and Johny Allison
Bridge Studio of Temple
Tuesday, Sept. 3
1st: Marilyn Miller and Ann Wallace
2nd: Belva Barrington and Gene Thompson
Friday, Sept. 6
Overall Rank
1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette
2nd: Amy Wilson and Norma Swaim
3rd: Pat Jodoin and Gene Thompson
Section B
2nd: Pat Johnson and Lennie Wilkins
Sunday, Sept. 8
1st: Peggy Downey and Gene Thompson
Rolling Hills Bridge Club
Wednesday, Sept. 4
1st: Lyndon Phelps and Dale Allen
2nd: Jan Hart and Mary Adams
3rd: Dick Cunningham and Janice Walker
Duplicate Bridge Club
Monday, Sept. 9
Section A
1st: Dale Allen and Janice Walker
2nd: Jan Hart and Dick Cunningham
Section B
2nd: George Fowler and Mary Adams
Belton Senior Center
Friday, Sept. 13
1st: Geri Gaffney and Betty Campbell
2nd: Tom and Barbara Hamff
3rd: Donald and Barbara Johnson
4th: Ken Camp and Dick Jacobi
5th: Linda Lair and Mary Reid