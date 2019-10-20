Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant in Temple.
David Lockwood, former owner of Tem-Bel Nursery, will present “Turf Wars – Lawn Maintenance in Central Texas”.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For tickets or information about the club’s Nov. 21 Taste of the Holidays annual luncheon and style show fundraiser, visit https://squareup.com/store/givethanks.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group’s Golf League will meet and the group will meet for canasta Monday; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and Valentine bridge will be played Tuesday; a Fun Lunch event will be held Wednesday; and the Golf League will meet again on Monday, Oct. 28.
The group will meet for Chat N’ Canasta Nov. 4; the group’s monthly luncheon and popcorn and bridge will be held Nov. 6; a TGIF lunch will be held on Nov. 8; and a Couple’s Night Out will be held Nov. 9.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will hold its monthly meeting 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A program on FEHB and open season will be presented by an insurance representative.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Attendees are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
The group’s November Thanksgiving luncheon will take place 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at the First United Methodist Church. Cost is $12. For reservations, contact Jean Nolen at 254-217-0241.
Belton-Temple Texas Exes
The Belton-Temple Texas Exes Chapter will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The group is kicking off a new chapter and there are several seats to fill. Those who attend are encouraged to bring future ideas for the group and wear orange. For information email tc-johnson@msn.com.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library.
Bell County Master Gardener Kathy Love will speak about the safe use of research-based pesticides. One education credit hour may be counted by Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners for this event.
The meeting is open to the public. New members will receive a potted native plant.
For information contact Stephen Powell at 254-541-9140.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m.
The topic will be the 10 amendments to the Texas constitution. The meeting is open to the public. Donations are welcome.
