Thursday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
Murder the Stout will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
A country and western dance will be held 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Oz will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive.
Saturday
Multiple groups will perform at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, on Saturday. The Salado High School Jazz Band will perform at 1 p.m.; Samuel Escher from Scotland will perform at 4 p.m.; and Murder the Stout will perform at 7 p.m.
———
The Stardust Ballroom dance group will hold a dance featuring the music of Touch of Class at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
The Czech Heritage Museum will present a concert featuring pianist Karolina Syrovatkova and the Virtuoso Strings students of Academie Musique 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
———
Rick Acosta with DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Sunday
Wes Perryman will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
St. John Lutheran Advent Fair
The annual Advent Fair at St. John Lutheran Church will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett. Admission is free.
The event will feature home-cooked turkey and dressing meals for $10 per plate. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m. Take-out plates will be available. A country store will feature home canned and baked goods. There also will be arts and crafts, and a silent auction. A live auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the fair benefit local food pantries, the Ronald McDonald House, Family Promise and local scholarships.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of The Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in The Grove.
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-10; children younger than 5 may dine for free. Take-out plates also will be available.