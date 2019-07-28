Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Community Classroom Committee recently collected school supplies for children in need. Committee Chair Lisa Nix and Vice-Regent Claire Apgar delivered the items to the Garden of Hope at 10208 Cedar Knob Church Road in Salado. Garden of Hope is an emergency shelter for children ages 2-12 entering the foster care system.
The Betty Martin Chapter supports children in need in the community by volunteering in schools or by helping students directly such as those at the Garden of Hope.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, meets for weekly activities and social events.
The group is open to all women who have moved to Bell County in the past three years. For membership information, contact Laura Rowland at laurarowland25@gmail.com. For information about activities contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Bell County Democratic Party
The Bell County Democratic Party will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 W. Main St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to all Democrats.
El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail
The annual meeting of El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail will be held Oct. 11-12 in Milam County. Meetings will center around Apache Pass, located at FM 908 in Milam County.
On Oct. 11, the meeting will be highlighted by a session of the ELCAT Board schedule for Apache Pass. Special events are being planned for member participants for Oct. 12.
A bus tour of Apache Pass and the surrounding area is one event planned. The tour will include the archeological site of Rancheria Grande in Gause as well as other sites. Details for the tour, including registration procedures, will be announced at a later date.
