Master Gardener Association
The Little River Basin Master Gardener Association has two upcoming events that are open to the public.
A “Managing Grass Burrs” program will be presented by local experts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main St. in Cameron.
Judy Barrett, gardening editor and publisher, will present “When Good Gardens Go Bad” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Rockdale Community Room, 109 N. Main St. in Rockdale
Light refreshments will be served at both meetings.
Photography Club
The Central Texas Photography Club will meet 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The competition subject is an item of many colors. The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club will meet 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the home of Dr. Ben Irom, 713 Eagle Landing Drive in Belton.
Norm Bergeron will present a program on Cuban percussion.
B&B Button Club
The B&B Button Club will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room at the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St. in Temple.
A program on “Women’s Heads on Buttons” will be presented. The meeting is open to the public.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant, 1301 S First St. in Temple.
Derrel Thompson will speak on Operation Feeding Temple and Food for Families. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Reports from the state conference will be given. Members are asked to bring their favorite dish to share for a pot luck luncheon. Members also are asked to bring any finished items for the “Moon & Back” program to the meeting.
For information call 254-931-4034.
Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women will meet for a luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Salado Civic Center.
Attorney Donna Garcia Davidson will be the featured speaker. She will address the state election laws, Republican Party rules and convention rules.
Lunch, provided by McCain’s Café and Bakery, costs $15. Reservations are requested for food and seating. Replies are due by Monday, Sept. 23, to Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-947-3617. Payment may be made at the door. Those who do not cancel prior to the meeting will be invoiced for the cost of lunch.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are not required.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham will speak on “Wins and Losses – A Legislative Perspective”. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming group activities.
The group’s Golf League will meet Monday; the group will meet to play bunco and Mah Jongg on Tuesday; the group will meet for popcorn and bridge Wednesday; a meet and greet coffee will be held Thursday; the Trail Blazers group will meet Friday; the Golf League will meet again Monday, Sept. 23; a Valentine bridge event will be held and the Singing Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday, Sept. 24; a Fun Lunch will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25; and the Golf League also will meet Monday, Sept. 30.
For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday at the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Guests are welcome to attend.
Temple Breakfast Lions circus
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club will sponsor performances by Circus Sauras 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Sept. 23, at VFW Post No. 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Discount advance tickets are available at VFW Post 1820; at Marine Outlet, 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple; or from any Temple Breakfast Lions Club member.
The club members meet 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scout Boulevard in Temple. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Temple VA Women’s Club
The Temple VA Women’s Club will hold its first meeting of the club year 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Clubhouse at 219 King Circle in Temple.
President Linda Montreuil will conduct the meeting and report plans for the club as well as events of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. Yearbooks will be distributed. Social time with refreshments will follow. Prospective members are invited.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant, 1217 S 57th St. in Temple.
Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, will provide an update on local workforce development efforts.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
U.S. Congressman John Carter will provide a legislative update.
Church Women
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet for a luncheon at noon Monday at Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple.
A business meeting and program will follow the luncheon.
All officers and representatives of the organization will have a planning meeting for the upcoming year at 10 a.m. at the same location. Those who attend this meeting are asked to have the following information for a new yearbook: church name; church address, phone and email; pastor’s name; name of women’s organization; name of president, phone number and address; name of representative to the board (if a different person); and the month that your church can host or co-host a meeting.
Police “Old Timers” to meet
Former and retired members of the Temple Police Department Association who call themselves “Old Timers” will meet 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
The group is gathering to honor retired servants of the Temple Police Department. The meeting is open to judges, county deputies, DPS, county attorneys and district attorneys.
This is the group’s sixth reunion and an annual event. A barbecue meal will be served. Tickets for the meal are $10 per person.
For information contact Ronnie Birkes at rbirkes@hot.it.com or Ken Miller at rebelcop.73@aol.com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hub in downtown Temple. The meeting is open to the public.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or leave a message at 254-760-3350.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.