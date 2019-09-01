Bell County Historical Commission
History enthusiasts are invited to hear Texas State Historian Monte Monroe speak about “The Rise and Demise of the Great Western Cattle Trail in Texas” at the regular meeting of the Bell County Historical Commission, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the upstairs courtroom of the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. A reception to welcome Monroe to Bell County will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the second-floor hallway outside the courtroom.
Monroe, who was on staff and was the archivist of the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University, was appointed to the position by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2018. As Texas State Historian, Monroe is promoting Texas History through public education, contact with public leaders, and presentations such as this one.
The BCHC, currently made up of 15 members, works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Anyone interested in more information or becoming a member may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Temple City Federation of Women’s Clubs, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Bell County Master Gardener Kathy Love will give a presentation on the safe handling of pesticides and the use of natural remedies. Karin Nalley will give a report on horticulture and Betty Lower will speak on the National Garden Report.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and experience levels.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Books for Lunch
As part of a long-standing tradition, Don Stiles, longtime Temple Literacy Council director, will review a book about an animal during the next Books for Lunch group meeting set for noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
This year, Stiles will review “A Dog Named Beautiful” by Rob Kugler. This book is the story of a three-legged chocolate lab named Bella and her owner, a retired Marine, searching for their place in life as they travel across America.
Attendees may bring their lunch if they wish and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks.
For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.org.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell County Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Special guests for this introduction to BEEA are the residents of Plantation Square apartments. Brunch will be served. The meeting is open to the public.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Due to the Labor Day holiday, Rotarians will not meet on Monday.
Rotarians will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at the Temple Chamber of Commerce for lunch and a tour.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for “Chat N Canasta” Monday, Sept. 2; the group will hold its monthly luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 4; the club’s Book Worms and Golf League groups will meet Monday, Sept. 9; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and canasta will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 10; a game day will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11; a “TGIF” lunch will be held Friday, Sept. 13; and a “Couples Night Out” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14.
For information on joining the club, contact Laura Rowland at laurarowland25@gmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.