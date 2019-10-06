DALLAS — Fall has arrived, which means the State Fair of Texas is in full swing.
The fair has been running since 1886 and is considered to be a true Texas tradition. It runs from September 27 to October 20, making it the longest fair in the country. From rodeos to roller coasters, the fair is filled with true Texan spirit.
The fair kicked off with a Military Appreciation Day. Free admission was given to service members and veterans. Many service members and veterans attended, including soldiers from the Great Place.
Along the way, I bumped into another soldier who had jumped at the prospect of scoring free entry.
“I always make sure to take advantage of opportunities to have fun,” Pvt. Armaun Smith, III Corps, said.
As I entered the gates of the fair, I was immediately overwhelmed with the smell of good ol’ Texas barbecue, up-beat music and crowds of cheerful people.
I fled to the nearest food stand, but quickly learned one major caveat; no cash was being accepted. The fair uniquely used tickets (labeled as coupons on the menus) as a form of currency, which could be purchased at coupon booths. Rides, games and food were accessible through the tickets.
The highlight for me was taking a ride on the Texas Star Ferris Wheel. I purposely waited for the sunset to overlook the skyline, to go up and around. At a little over 200 feet in there air, I was able to enjoy the view of downtown Dallas as the sun began to fade behind the skyline. It was for sure a great “eye in the sky”.
The State Fair of Texas was vast, colorful and truthfully an experience of a lifetime. The fair had over 70 rides – more than I have ever seen on any fairground.
Even with such a packed crowd, staff members were friendly and contributed to the true feel of Texan hospitality at the fair. For more information about the fair, you can visit https://bigtex.com/.
Editor’s note: This story was distributed by the Fort Hood Sentinel.