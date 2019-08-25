The phone rings at 254-933-5303… “Hello County Agent Zoeller, this is a citizen of Bell County. There is something strange happening to my oak tree. There is a large limb that has randomly died. There are leaves on the ground under this tree that are turning yellow with red-brown veins instead of being green with green veins. What could be wrong with my beautiful oak tree? I would hate to lose it to some disease.” “Thank you for your call. I will refer you to a tree specialist in our Master Gardener program that can help you.” So the call gets attention. The tree specialists make a house call to check out the problem.
There are several issues that could be found in this situation, but the most dreaded is oak wilt. Anyone who has an oak tree should be afraid of this disease. Oak wilt, an infectious disease caused by the fungus Bretziella fagacearum, can kill a tree in a few weeks by invading and disabling the water-conducting system of the tree. It was initially diagnosed in 1941 in Wisconsin. Since then it has spread to many states and has caused the death of hundreds of thousands of oaks spanning seventy-three counties of West and Central Texas.
All oaks are susceptible, but some are less susceptible by being more tolerant of the disease. The most susceptible species are Red Oaks, including blackjack, Shumard, Texas red and water oaks. These trees will die if infected by the fungus that is transmitted by a sap feeding beetle that feeds and breeds on a spore mat that is produced between the bark and the wood of diseased tree that has died. This beetle, covered with fungal spores, then flies to an oak with an open wound where it can find it next meal. This infects the oak tree.
Oak trees that are more tolerant are White Oaks, including bur, chinquapin, Lacey, Mexican white, post and white shin. These trees can become infected, but rarely die, but still can die. They can suffer canopy loss if infected. Our precious Live Oaks, including Texas live oaks, are intermediate in susceptibility. About 20 percent of the infected Live Oaks may survive. But will have varying degrees of damage or decline. Imagine the loss of an important stately oak tree on your property and how it would affect the value of your property.
Live oak is probably the most common oak tree in Central Texas and they succumb to oak wilt in the greatest numbers because of their population. Live oaks commonly form root sprouts which allow a number of trees to share a common root system. A tight group or grove of these trees is often called a live oak mott. If oak wilt infects one of the trees in the mott, the disease quickly spreads through the common root system to adjacent trees and an oak wilt infection center begins to develop. (https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/OakWiltFAQS/)
Keep in mind these oak groves are all over the Central Texas area. In a developed area, it appears that the Live Oaks are not connected, but they may well be. Developers clear areas to build, but the roots of a well-established tree may be shared with a tree or trees in adjacent city blocks.
Okay, now that we know of the problem, what can we do about it.
A checklist can be found in this quick guide from texasoakwilt.org
Early detection and prompt action are essential for successful management of oak wilt.
The specific measures taken depend on several circumstances but should include appropriate combinations of the following:
Prevent new infections
Remove and dispose of oak wilt-infected red oaks immediately.
Avoid wounding oak trees, including pruning, from February through June.
Sterilize/sanitize all pruning equipment between trees.
Paint all wounds and fresh stumps immediately regardless of season.
Handle oak firewood cautiously, burn all firewood before spring, and never store unseasoned oak wood from infected trees near healthy oaks.
Cover unseasoned firewood (from infection centers and unknown origins) with clear plastic and bury the edges of the plastic.
Diversify your landscape
Plant trees that are native and/or adapted to your area.
Favor a diversity of tree species.
Avoid wounding oaks during planting.
Find the right tree for your property here.
Stop spread through root connections
Install a trench at least 4 feet deep and 100 feet beyond the perimeter of infection centers (last symptomatic tree) to break up root connections.
Cut or uproot all trees within the 100-foot barrier (except those injected with fungicide).
Inject high-value oaks with fungicide
Identify susceptible, high-value oak trees in proximity to expanding oak wilt infection centers.
Consult a trained and licensed arborist (with certified applicator’s license) for treatment of susceptible trees with injections of propiconazole.
“Oak wilt can be confused with other tree problems such as severe drought, heat, lightning strikes, herbicide damage, excessive salt and fertilizer, and other diseases that can cause a response in oaks that resembles oak wilt. When in doubt, seek professional assistance by contacting your local county agent or send samples to the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab (information found at https://plantclinic.tamu.edu/).
Further information about oak wilt in Texas check out https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/OakWiltFAQS/ and https://texasoakwilt.org.
Let’s protect the valuable assets of our oak trees.