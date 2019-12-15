BELTON — Young 4-H chefs from 21 counties competed in the District 8 Food Show and Food Challenge Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Members ages 8-18 competed as teams and individuals to earn a place in their age group and category, and a chance to move on to the next level of competition.
Nearly 300 students participated in the Food Challenge and 112 competed in the Food Show, with some participating in both events.
Sheryl Long, Bell County Extension Agent, said students had to qualify at the county level in order to compete at the district level.
Each competition had three age divisions: junior, intermediate and senior. Seniors who place in the top three spots of Food Show or the top team of their category in Food Challenge have a chance to move on to the state contest, which takes place at the Texas 4-H Roundup in College Station in June.
Long said the traditional Food Show is a contest that has been around since the beginning of 4-H. This year’s theme was “Food Around the World.”
“They make a dish at home,” she said. “They serve the judges - the judges cannot eat it - but they do serve the judges, and they present over the health facts, healthy substitutions, ways to make the dish healthier.”
Long said Food Challenge is like the television show “Chopped” on Food Network.
“So the teams are given one main ingredient and five dollars of 4-H money, which is fake money,” she said. “And they are allowed to buy items from the pantry to make their dish.”
Teams of four work together to complete a dish for their assigned category: fruit and vegetable, nutritious snack, breads and cereals and main dish.
“And once they complete their 40 minutes of cooking time, they do present to the judges as well,” Long said. “Most of these kids have cute, clever skits that have a theme, and it goes over very well, and they discuss items like nutrition, serving size, cost per serving, so it’s very educational for them.”
Teams showed up for the Food Challenge wearing coordinating shirts, aprons or hats, and carrying tubs of supplies and appliances to help them prepare their dish.
As soon as the clock began running, plans were made, and team members began dashing back and forth to the tables serving as their pantry to buy the ingredients needed to complete their plates. Eventually, steam began rising from hot plates and aromas wafted across the various work stations in the Expo Center Assembly Hall.
After the final scramble, time was called and teams moved into the judging portion of the competition. Each team was allowed five minutes to present their dishes. Judges also had four minutes to ask each team questions about the preparation of their entry.
Members of The Almighty Sporks team out of Ellis County said the judges had good things to say about their dish and some interesting questions to ask.
Team members included freshman Angelica Villarreal, senior Suzanne Ragsdale and sophomore David Ragsdale. The Almighty Sporks competed in Fruits and Vegetables and made lemon zest zucchini.
“We used zucchini as a substitution for noodles; a healthier way to add that into our daily life,” Suzanne said. “And then we used lemon zest as a garnish, and we used mushrooms and garlic and marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.”
David said, other than the power going out briefly, everything went smoothly during the competition.
All three agreed that participating in Food Challenge helped them with a lot of different skills that can be used in other competitions and life in general, such as writing detailed presentations, speaking in public and budgeting for meals.
“Something that next year I’m going to have to focus a lot on when I go to Tarlton,” Suzanne added.
“It gives you new skills that I didn’t know before,” Angelica said.