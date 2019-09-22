The last thing someone might do with a duster is dance with it.
But it’s the perfect prop for a group of senior ladies who perform choreographed musical routines in order to bring a little joy to others — and themselves.
The Rusty Dusters, a spin-off of the increasingly popular Sweatin’ with the Oldies exercise sessions at Sammons Community Center in Temple, offers seniors a chance to stay active, make new friends and perform synchronized drills with a colorful cleaning utensil.
The group is led by Kathy Patterson, who also leads Sweatin’ with the Oldies. Patterson said she was inspired after she attended a luncheon and experienced a performance by the Hill Country Plungettes, a drill team who perform with glittered sink plungers.
“I was in the parking lot talking to them, and the thing that impressed me more than anything: they were just having fun,” Patterson said.
She said she felt the need to do something similar, so she asked Lisa Taylor, Sammons Community Center manager, if she could get something started. Patterson said they had 15 or 20 people at the first practice.
“And from the start, it’s like if it works, it works; if it doesn’t,” she said. “As long as you’re having a good time, that’s what counts. We’re just having fun.”
Taylor said the group took off and became very popular.
“They buy their own outfits, and they go all over and perform when people want them to,” she said. “But that’s kind of how they developed.”
The Rusty Dusters got started in November 2017. Just a few weeks later, Patterson said Taylor asked them to perform for the annual Senior Christmas Dinner — an audience of nearly 700 people.
“We had four practices, and we got one song together and we did it,” Patterson said.
She said during that performance, they started the song with choreography that included four turns to the right. She said they hit the first turn and got a standing ovation.
“It was hysterical… Well, that just made it,” Patterson said. “Then after that it was just fun.”
Since then, members have been coming together to pick songs that are happy and uplifting, and they find a way to move with them.
“We’re not really a dance group, and we sing with it because we know the songs, but we’re not a chorus,” Patterson said. “The term we use is ‘geriatric boogie.’”
The choice of props helped the group determine what their name would be.
“Our maintenance group uses these dusters at the facilities when they clean the different building in Temple,” Patterson said. “ And we had them here, and I took one of those in and I said, ‘What do y’all think about something like this?’”
She said they decided the dusters would be perfect, and someone out of the blue suggested they call themselves the Rusty Dusters.
“And it’s appropriate, because we all have parts that are rusty, whether it’s our brain or our knees or our hips, or something doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to,” she said. “And then the dusters is just the fun of it.”
A Rusty Dusters’ rehearsal is a very flexible and relaxed affair. The ladies all chat and jest with each other before, during and after practice. Perfection and synchronization are the least of their concerns. Instead, community and joy are their focus.
The group rehearses once a week, and they have a busy fall performance schedule coming up. Patterson said they will start practicing their Christmas music soon. The six weeks leading up to Christmas usually have the Dusters performing three to four times each week. Patterson said they perform mostly for nursing facilities, memory care units, senior church groups and club luncheons and events.
She said the Rusty Dusters have nearly 25 members, though some are in and out depending on their health and schedules. Patterson said they generally have about 20 members perform, with one or two helping with the music.
The group’s average age is 80, with at least two members in their 90s.
In addition to participating in a community, the ladies of the Rusty Dusters also get the physical benefit of a workout. By the time they’ve completed a rehearsal, they’ve endured about 35 minutes of constant motion.
The members agree that being part of the Rusty Dusters covers a lot of bases, as far as helping people.
“One of the things we do is we’re kind of a ministry,” Vanny Bolsins said. “We go into the nursing homes, and that is very rewarding to be able to go in there and do this for those elderly people.”
The ladies said the seniors start tapping their feet or clapping their hands with the music, and being able to perform for them is rewarding, as well as fun.
The most senior Duster is 93-year-old Barbra Lorig. The other ladies say they have to work to keep up with her, and she’s an inspiration to them.
“It’s a lot of fun, and everybody’s wonderful,” Lorig added.
Denise Ambrosini has been a member since the beginning. She said she wanted to join because she’s goofy and young at heart. She said she knew some of the ladies from Sweatin’ with the Oldies, and she got to know the rest as they joined.
Juanita Jones said most of the ladies were not friends before they became Dusters, but one of the things she’s enjoyed the most is getting to know the others. One of the reasons she joined, in addition to the fun and fellowship, was to keep active and cognitive.
“And at our age, that’s important,” she said.
“I mean, they get a lot of great exercise,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of community exposure. They do things together as a group, socially too.”
Taylor said a lot of ladies in the group live by themselves, so having the Rusty Dusters gives them a purpose to come together and enjoy community and activity. She said the group has kind of become a social family.
“They just have the best time,” she said. “They just do it for fun. But it’s really cute, and a lot of people have seen it, and everybody hears about it and they want them to come and perform, and they’re constantly learning new things… it’s just a really fun group.”