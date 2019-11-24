Barrow Brewing Company in Salado will host a potluck-style dinner Thanksgiving Day, followed by a free outdoor showing of “Home Alone.”
KD Hill, Barrow co-owner, said this will be the first Thanksgiving dinner they host, but the outdoor movie has become an annual tradition.
“We’re going to be showing a classic Christmas movie again,” she said. “Last year was ‘Christmas Vacation’ and then this year is ‘Home Alone’ at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.”
She said Barrow will be open from 1-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with the potluck taking place 1-4 p.m. Turkey and ham will be provided, and guests can sign up online to bring sides and desserts.
“It’ll be fun to see what everyone brings to the table,” Hill said.
Barrow will also collect canned goods for Heart and Hands Ministry in Salado. Guests who bring two canned goods to donate will get their first beer free.