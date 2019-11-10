Jason Deckman, a combat veteran turned photographer, loves exploring Texas and using his camera to capture a wide array of subject matter.
An exhibit of Deckman’s work will be on display at Salado Winery Company, 841 N. Main St., through Jan. 5. A free art opening reception took place Sunday.
Deckman said he enlisted in the Army in 1994 after he flunked out of college and wanted to make some changes in his life.
“And it was the right decision, because I ended up doing 23 years in,” he said.
He spent half his military career active duty, the other half in the reserves. He met his wife while he was stationed at Fort Hood.
During his time serving active duty he was stationed at Fort Benning; Giessen, Germany; Fort Hood and Bamberg, Germany. He was deployed to Bosnia, Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq. While in the reserves he bounced around units in Texas and had one deployment to Afghanistan.
Deckman officially retired as a sergeant first class on Veterans Day in 2017.
“Yeah, I bawled,” he said. “I got choked right up.”
Deckman currently works for the city of Temple in the planning department.
He first began practicing photography when he was stationed in Germany for his second tour, around 2004-2005.
“When I went back the second time, I did realize there was a lot of German culture, just living in Europe – the history — that maybe I had missed,” he said. “So I had another chance to experience.”
He said he picked up a digital camera, and from there the passion took off.
“I started mostly doing landscapes, and that’s what I did for a number of years,” he said. “And part of it was I wanted to document my time living in Europe. But as time went on, even when I came back to Texas and was still in the reserves, a lot of times my time going out taking pictures was my escape. That was my relief.”
As time went on, he said people would see his work and ask for help with professional headshots or family photos.
“So it kind of gradually grew, but it was just something I did in my spare time,” he said.
In 2016 he switched from digital to a mirrorless camera, which “re-ignited the whole thing.”
Around the same time his passion for his hobby was being re-kindled, Deckman was leaving the Army.
“So now my love for photography has been re-ignited,” he said. “I retired from the reserves. Now I’ve got the time to — no pun intended — focus on developing the skills, taking it to the next level, and to start turning it into something a little more than a hobby.”
Deckman said he began shooting a lot of candid portraits, and events like concerts and festivals. His work focuses pretty much in the Bell County area.
“I’ll take a road trip out to the Hill Country now and then, because who doesn’t love the Hill Country? But I’ve tried to make a deliberate effort to focus and promote things that are happening in Bell County,” he said.
Deckman said his experience overseas had some effects on the passion he feels for photography.
“It’s not like I’m thinking of myself as a veteran when I take pictures,” he said. “But some of the experiences I had overseas are why I take photos.”
Deckman said while he was stationed in Germany people would complain that they didn’t have anything to do. He said it was exasperating because they were surrounded by history and a day’s drive from cities like Munich or Paris.
Deckman said he’s carried that idea since moving back to Texas in the sense that there’s plenty to if you go look for it.
“So if I can promote local businesses or local parks or events or musicians with my photography, then don’t tell me there’s nothing to do. Because I’m out there doing it,” he said.
Deckman said his exhibit at Salado Winery will feature a mix of different works – some landscapes, wildflowers, sunsets, and some more abstract pieces.
He said the abstract pieces will be some long-exposure photos, which work to create more of a mood.
“And it’s not necessarily a picture of what you saw that conveys the feeling of what you saw,” he said.
This will also be Deckman’s first photo exhibit ever. Many of his prints are also for sale at Uniquely Salado.
“So this whole idea of me in an art gallery or me having an art exhibit at a winery for my prints is blowing my mind right now,” he said. “It’s a very new thing for me. I don’t know where it’s going to lead but I’m enjoying the heck out of it.”
Salado Winery was started in 2005 by June Ritterbush and Sheldon Vickers, who are also veterans. They chose to feature Deckman’s art because of the passion he shows towards Bell County. Veteran’s Day Weekend was chosen for the date of the opening because it seemed like the perfect time to celebrate veterans and the transitions they make into the civilian world.
Deckman said one of the big draws for Bell County is the huge community of veterans supporting each other, including veteran photographers who can all learn from and encourage each other.
“We’ve got that shared perspective of what’s difficult, what does true adversity look like, and that’s something that in Bell County there’s so many veterans that live here that end up settling in this area,” he said. “There’s a lot of folks that get it.”