Whether or not you’re ready for the onslaught of Christmas music and holiday shopping, dozens of community celebrations are filling the calendar to make even the Scroogiest spirits feel the festiveness of the season.
Temple Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
The 73rd annual Christmas Parade will take place Monday in downtown Temple.
This year’s event will begin 6:15 p.m. when Temple Mayor Tim Davis will light the city’s Christmas tree in the Municipal Building parking lot, 2 N. Main St.
The parade will begin 6:30 p.m. and will feature floats, marching bands decorated rides, Santa and more. The parade route will begin on Adams Avenue near Eighth Street and travel along Adams to 23rd Street before ending at Temple High School.
Spectators are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m.
Cameron Christmas Parade
The Cameron Chamber of Commerce will present the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday in the area around the downtown square.
The theme for this year’s parade will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with vendor booths and concessions. The parade will begin 6:30 p.m.
Belton Tree Lighting
The city of Belton will host its inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6-9 p.m. Friday on the Courthouse Square.
The event will offer food, live music, entertainment, and an outdoor movie (weather permitting).
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
The city of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance will present the annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Saturday in the downtown area around Central Avenue.
The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. and will feature vendors, food, entertainment and visits from Santa. The Christmas parade will begin 6 p.m.
Christmas on the Farm
Family-friendly fun awaits during this year’s Christmas on the Farm event, hosted by Aware Central Texas. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Activities will include performances, hay rides, petting zoo, crafts, face painting and more, with special appearances by Bell County Comic Con and The Grinch.
Entry tickets cost 50 cents per person or $2 per family. Activity tickets cost 50 cents per person or $10 for 25 tickets. Each activity is less than four tickets.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Aware Central Texas, a non-profit organization that aids in preventing child abuse and family violence.
Santa at the Depot
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will present Santa at the Depot Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Santa will arrive by train at 10 a.m. and will meet with children throughout the event. There will also be crafts, music and old-fashioned holiday fun in the grand lobby.
Family Days are free events for the community. The museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa, a special needs-friendly holiday event, will take place 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Special Needs Network, and will include breakfast, music and photos with Santa.
Tickets are available online from eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
Mother Neff Christmas
The fifth annual Mother Neff Christmas event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. at Mother Neff State Park, 1680 Texas Highway 236 near Moody.
The event will include crafts, a visit with Santa, a Christmas-themed bird walk, demonstrations and samples from the Leon River Dutch Oven Gang and more.
Senior Christmas Dinner and Dance
The 19th annual Senior Christmas Dinner and Dance will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person, and pre-registration is required.
For more information, or to register, call 254-298-5403.
Rogers’ Hometown Christmas
The Rogers Community Alliance will present “Hometown Christmas” Dec. 12-14, offering free family-friendly activities for three nights.
A Christmas parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 12, followed by caroling and tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 13. Christmas activities for everyone will be offered Saturday, Dec. 14.
For more information, visit the Rogers Community Alliance Facebook page.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
The 11th annual Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Garth Arena of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served 6 p.m. The evening will include a prime rib dinner, live auction, dancing and music provided by Neal McCoy.
The event is the predominate fundraiser for the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship program.
Tickets and tables must be purchased in advanced and will not be sold at the door. Table sales close 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. To purchase tickets, call the Bell County Youth Fair Office at 254-933-5309.
Troy Christmas Parade and Party in the Park
The annual Christmas parade in Troy will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 in Trojan Park.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m., and will travel down College Street to East Austin and will end at the park, where refreshments will be served. Santa and Jack Frost will also be on hand for pictures.
Nature in Lights
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s annual Nature in Lights display will be open nightly from 5:30-11 p.m. through Jan. 5, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The entrance is located at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road near Lake Belton. For more information, visit hood.armymwr.com.