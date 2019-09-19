Morgan’s Point fire dept. 5K and chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department will hold One Bean Short of a 5K Run or 2K Family Walk and Chili Cook-off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan’s Point Resort Garret and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The event will include multiple awards, craft booths, silent auction and chili tasting. The run/walk starts at 9 a.m. Chili judging starts at noon. Music will be provided by DJ Joe Olivares.
Emergency response vehicles will be on display at the event. For information or to register contact Sharla Adams at 254-228-6913 or Karen Stagner at 409-750-0102 or visit www.morganspointresorttx.com.
Milano fajita fundraiser
A fajita dinner benefiting scholarships for Milan High School seniors will take place 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the cafeteria at Milano Elementary School. Plates cost $10 each and include tea and a dessert.
Moffat VFD fundraiser
Moffat Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at 5660 Lakeaire Boulevard in Moffat.
The event will include a catfish dinner and a drawing for prizes. Plates cost $10 each and include all the fixings. Patrons may dine in or take out.
Proceeds will be used to purchase supplies and for the upkeep of the fire department’s trucks.
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride
The inaugural Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The ride will start at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple and end at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
The entry fee is $30 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the Priceless Beginnings camps for children who are victims of domestic violence. For information visit https://Pricelessbeginningsinmemoryofjennaandmichael.wordpress.com/contact/.
Covenant Lutheran Church craft sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a craft sale and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.