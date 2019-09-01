On Monday the Academie Musique of Central Texas had its first day of lessons in its new downtown Temple location.
After being housed at Temple College for the past 13 years, the non-profit music academy entered into a lease-arrangement with Christ Episcopal Church for use of the former Christ Church School building at 317 N. First St. in Temple.
A grand opening for the Academie’s new location will take place 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event.
Shelley Dennis, executive director of Academie Musique, said because of the growth of their own program and the growth of TC’s music department, there was no longer any room.
“We had outgrown our space at Temple College, and also the music department there has gone to a four year program, and so they needed the additional space that we were taking up,” said Lois Reiter, associate director and director of string studies.
Reiter said the school building at the church ended up being exactly what they needed. She said the Academie has a lot of students and needed the extra space, plus the set up of the school was already very family friendly.
“We even have their old gym set up as a family room with games and coloring things – just things that were leftover from the school – just so there’s a family friendly place for people to wait during lessons,” she said.
Reiter said, because the program caters to so many large families, the space has worked out really well. She said they were also able to open up lessons on Saturdays, which wasn’t an option at the former location. She said they are excited to be there, and thankful to Christ Episcopal Church.
“We just love having our kids in such a kid-friendly environment,” she said.
In a letter to the parish, Senior Warden Kerry Hancock wrote that the vestry concurred that the relationship between the church and academy would benefit both entities; an empty building on campus would see use, and Academie Musique would reimburse the church for utilities, as well as bring in new people.
Dennis said they did some renovations to the building, including dividing two of the larger classrooms into smaller teaching studios. She said they also made one room into a five-studio piano suite and made another room into a three-studio private lesson suite.
During the grand opening on Friday, visitors will be treated to food, live music provided by teachers and students and tours of the facility.
“We’ve remolded certain things in the building and spruced it up, and we just want people to see where we are and what we have,” Reiter said. “We’re just so excited to be downtown. We had no idea everything exciting going on that’s revitalizing downtown, and so we feel like we’ve moved in at just this wonderful, wonderful place and time.”
Dennis said they worked closely with Dan Kelleher, Main Street Manager, who encouraged them to be part of First Friday, so they decided to coordinate the Academie’s grand opening with the September event.
Reiter said Academie Musique has had a commitment since day one to help students that have been recommended for music lessons but can’t afford the cost. She said last year Academie Musique gave out $15,000 in financial assistance.
“We just want to continue to gather community support so that we can offer financial assistance to any student in need for music instruction,” Dennis said.