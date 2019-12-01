United Way of Central Texas will host the seventh annual Chrome and Carols Festival of Trees fundraiser Thursday. The event will begin 6 p.m. at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple.
Admission tickets and reserved tables are currently on sale. KCEN Evening News Anchors, Kris Radcliff and Leslie Draffin, will serve as this year’s emcees.
Thirteen professionally decorated Christmas trees will be raffled off that evening, with more than $1,000 worth of gifts beneath each tree. In addition, there will be a live and silent auction. This year’s live auction items include a Party For a Purpose event package, HEB Chef package, Grand Harley Davidson Tree and Guenther Design Group. All winners will take prizes home that evening.
Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music, a holiday meal catered by Classic Events and sound and lighting provided by Frontier sounds.
In 2018 Chrome and Carols raised more than $50,000 for local community impact programs.
For more information about Chrome and Carols, call UWCT Vice President of Resource Development Veshell Greene at 254-778-8616.
For tickets visit centraltexastickets.com.