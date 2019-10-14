Rogers HS 1959
The Rogers High School class of 1959 will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oscar Store. For more information, contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Temple HS Golden Wildcat Reunion
The 7th Annual Temple High School Golden Wildcat Luncheon Reunion will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple. Alumni from Temple High School who graduated 50 years ago or more are invited and welcome. Spouses and guests are also welcome. For further information, contact Shirley Hoelscher Burk, at 254-986-8353. Luncheon reservations are required; reunion information was mailed out in mid-September.
1964 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion 6 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Friday night we will meet at Sol de Jalisco Mexican Bar and Grill on S. Gen Bruce Drive and Saturday night at The Oscar Store. The cost is $15 for the meal Saturday. Please RSVP for Saturday by Oct. 18. For more information, contact John or Nancy Gauntt at nancygauntt@gmail.com.
1969 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion in Temple on Oct. 25-26. Activities will include a “Meet and Greet” from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hilton Garden Inn, tailgate party and Friday Night THS Homecoming Football game. Saturday we will meet at 8:30 a.m. at THS student center for a tour of the numerous changes at the facility. We will take a “yellow hound” bus and tour Temple. 11:30-2:30, lunch and drinks at Dead Fish Grill at Lake Belton. Saturday night dinner the big event will be at Grand Ballroom in Hilton Garden Inn, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. with a class photo, dinner, dance and fellowship. Check out the latest news for this reunion on Facebook at Temple High School Class of 69 or visit our website at http://www.thsclassof69.com. For more information, want to be added to the mailing list or have found “missing” classmates, email Sr69@THSClassof69.com.
1959 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1959 will have its 60th Class Reunion 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd., in Temple. For more information, contact Kit Mraz at 254-760-2267, kitmraz@yahoo.com or Dottie Burks 254-773-1316, dotsieburks@gmail.com. Letters have been mailed, but updated addresses and email information are needed.