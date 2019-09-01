The Cultural Activities Center will offer new teen and kids classes including Cartooning Fun, Boo-tacular Pumpkin Painting, Creative Writing, Homeschool Art Workshops, Fused Glass Ornaments, Altered Art and Mixed Media, Halloween Tea Light Set, Halloween Haunted Sketching, Art – Giving at the CAC (Crafty Extravaganza), Art – Giving Grinched Up Madness, Glass Beading Bracelets and Gingerbread Houses.
Visit cacarts.org/kids-teens for full descriptions or to register.
Cartooning Fun is back by popular demand. Think you are Stan Lee? Create your own world of superheroes, cats, astronauts or one-eyed trolls. Draw a cartoon, its environment and create a story for your character. Using black and white panels develop sequential art and storytelling. Incorporate color into your design, practice lettering and perspective and end with a comic book layout. An 8x10 sketchbook is required for the class, which begins Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 28. Classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. for ages 11 and older. The cost for the class is $55.
Boo-tacular Pumpkin Painting is held 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 or 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26 for ages 8-16. Younger children may attend or sign up but must be accompanied by an adult to help aid in the project. Chose one of the Spooky Bisque pieces and get ghoulishly creative. Specially selected for this class, guests will paint and create a pumpkin and a mug. You apply the design and color and return about seven to 10 days later to pick up the fired pottery.
Writing begins the first Wednesday of the month on Sept. 4. Grab a pencil and paper and jump on board your own train of thought for the “write” of a lifetime. Create your own stories, poems, art and plays. Class includes visualization exercises and tricks for improving reading, writing and creative skills. Cost is $35 a month and is for kids ages 5-12. Class time is 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Homeschool Art Workshops begin Sept. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grades, and Sept. 13 for sixth through 12th grades. Join the CAC and certified art teacher, Angela Mowery, monthly for art-making and fellowship. Try a different art form every class: cartooning, watercolor, paper mache or clay. Cost is $15 per session.
Fused Glass Ornaments will be held Nov. 12 just in time to get ready for the holidays. Instructors Jill Mooney and Sandy Mancillas will lead the project for ages 5 and up. Ages 5-12 must be accompanied by an adult. In this class, patrons will fuse glass to create a collection of five ornaments. Kids will chose from suggested designs or create their own with assistance from Jill and Sandy. Glass creations will be ready for pickup in seven to 10 days. Beginners and participants of all levels are welcome to come and join this holiday class. Glass is provided by the CAC for the five ornaments as supplies last of assorted colors. Cost is $35 per person.
Altered Art and Mixed Media begins Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 28. Turn a vintage book into an art journal. Go from plain prose to work of art inspiring your creative talents with paint, found objects, ink, decoupage and more. Bring your own items to personalize your journal. Class will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 11 and up and costs $55.
Halloween Tea Light Set takes place Sept. 28 or Oct. 19. Art teacher Angela Mowery will help all ages get creative with this craft. In September the class is from 2-2:30 p.m. and Oct. 19 is from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $15 and the participant will make two jars.
Halloween Haunted Sketching begins on Oct. 26 and is for ages 11 and up. Class will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and costs $15. In class, kids will go on a spooky adventure of sketching and ghoulish treats and tricks around the CAC. Explore the world of sketching and get bewitched by your own talents at sketching. Costumes are encouraged.
Art – Giving at the CAC (Crafty Extravaganza) will take place Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art – Giving Grinched Up Madness will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26. These events are for ages 5 and up, and 5-12 year olds must be accompanied by an adult. Give thanks at the CAC for family and friends and participate in creative projects at Art – Giving the week of Thanksgiving. Each person enrolled will get a jump on the next holiday and create a Christmas tree, a Christmas ornament project, decorate a candle jar and paint bisque ornaments. Patrons can do 4 projects for the day for $30. The CAC will have the supplies and helpers to assist at each project. Bisque ornaments will be fired and ready for pick up within seven to 10 days.
Glass Beading Bracelets will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Participants can use beads and charms of the season to create their own design, one for you and one for a friend. Class is for ages 9 and up and costs $20.
Gingerbread House building will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Ages 9 and older can design and build a graham cracker and glue gun gingerbread castle and decorate it with sequins, beads, sparkles, ribbon and more. Supplies will be provided by the CAC. Cost is $20.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and offers entertainment for all ages throughout the year. Visit cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926 for more information about upcoming events and to register.