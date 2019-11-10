The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple works with various organizations with the purpose of growing the arts and culture of the community.
Each year the CAC engages diverse populations and utilizes numerous volunteers to operate programs. The outreach and community engagements target young and old, from kid’s classes, educational field trips, to onstage classical music and family theater. The CAC collaborates with member organizations, art teachers and businesses to grow its offerings and enrich the lives of citizens from around Central Texas.
Over the past few months the CAC, along with the Contemporaries, have been educating more than 4,000 area students through “Hands On,” an educational program about the culture of South Africa. “Hands On” is an opportunity for children for children in the area to be “transported” to a different part of the world through exposure to the country’s history, art, theater and music with hands-on learning.
The CAC opens its pottery studios to community members to create ceramic bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. Local potters, novice through experienced, created bowls in September, which will be donated to Salado High School to benefit the family relief fund. Ceramic bowls will be available for purchase during the fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the high school. Participants may purchase the bowls and fill them with gourmet soups. The premise of the event is to remind everyone that they fill their bowl with what they are given in life.
On Tuesday, the CAC will hold a bisque pottery class working with Grownups, an organization that schedules activities for adults with special needs, developed to provide fun activities and outings with this group of individuals in mind. Grownups is open to individuals 18 and older.
The Cultural Activities Center reaches out to the community and to engage all residents in creative ventures.
“The CAC is a valuable institution that serves many purposes to individuals in Central Texas,” Marketing Director Jane Boone said in a news release. “Whether you walk in our doors to view art in the galleries, see a concert or family show onstage, or just get creative in classes or workshops with friends, this multipurpose 61-year-old facility means so much to the community.”
The CAC is a non-profit organization. Memberships support various programs and help sustain the facility for future generations.
To learn more about the CAC, located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, visit cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.