Military news
U.S. Air Force Airman Benjamin Mendoza of Belton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio. Mendoza earned distinction as an honor graduate. He is the son of Marco and Kellie Mendoza of Belton. The airman is a 2016 graduate of Hendrickson High School, Pflugerville.
Cadet Jayelyn Lewis of Bartlett graduated from the U.S. Army Cadet Command Advance Camp in a 5th Regiment Graduation Ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., on July 19. She was a 2009 graduate of Temple High School and a 2013 graduate of Baylor University and is currently enrolled at the University of Louisville, Ky., working on her master’s degree. She is the daughter of Evelyn Ford of Bartlett and Gilliam R. and stepmother, Wanda Lewis, of Houston. Cadet Lewis is the granddaughter of Dorothy Ford of Bartlett and the late Dan Ford Sr. and Gilliam T. and Martha Ruth Lewis. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Willis and Jennie Lee Hubbard and Eliga and Katie Ford.
College graduates
Shandy Lincoln Ables of Belton graduated in Spring 2019 from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., with a Bachelor of Science in information computer networking.
Rachel M. Ratliff of Temple graduated in Spring 2019 from the University of Wyoming with a Master of Science degree.