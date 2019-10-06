Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties will host a social fundraiser, featuring an evening of music, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvers.
CASA by the Water will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Venue at Lilly Pond, 4857 Lower Troy Road in Temple. The event is open to the community. Dress is cocktail hour attire.
Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased online through the link provided on the event Facebook page, or from the CASA office at 112 N. Main St. in Belton. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The event will also include a live and silent auction.
Kim Craig, CASA executive assistant, said the fundraiser is for a great cause, and what CASA does is really important for the children in the community.
The mission of CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties is to screen, train and supervise community volunteers to be a leading voice in advocating for safe, permanent and nurturing homes for children in the court system due to abuse and neglect.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to represent and advocate for a child’s best interests in the child protection system. These volunteers provide advocacy for every abused child in the area, and serve as the “eyes and ears” for the judge in child welfare cases. This includes researching each child’s situation and making objective recommendations to help them reclaim their childhoods from abuse and neglect.
These volunteers bring three critical qualities to their work: they focus on one case at a time, bring a unique perspective to the court case, and their sole objective is representing the best interest of the child.
For more information, visit casabellcoryell.org.