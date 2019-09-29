DALLAS — I found the perfect getaway spot to keep everyone in the family entertained – the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
The Dallas museum, named in honor of the family of Ross and Margot Perot, has unique, eye-catching architecture and is full of everything you could possibly imagine. There were surprises around every turn and my family loved every minute of the experience.
Upon arriving, there was a cute playground for children, along with live music and vendors selling food. Along the outside of the building, the museum had several large boxes set up for children to dig for dinosaur bones and hear about how archeologists dig for bones without damaging them.
Upon entering, we took the escalator or “T-Rexcaltor,” as they call it, all the way up to the fourth floor and then made our way down. The escalator has beautiful views of downtown Dallas and a tyrannosaurus rex skeleton greeting riders at the top of the escalator.
The first area we saw was Journey Through the Solar System, which had videos, telescopes and all kinds of fun things. On the same floor is a massive area with dinosaur skeletons, including the massive alamosaurus, a long-necked dinosaur that towers above the tyrannosaurus rex skeleton beside it. Flying high in the air is a skeleton of a pterodactyl.
Up one floor is an area devoted to both current and prehistoric birds. Children can create their own birds on computers located throughout the area. Best of all, the area overlooks the dinosaur skeletons, so you can look at the skeletons from above. The alamosaurus is still higher though – quite impressive.
Other areas included a gems and minerals hall; an energy hall, which showcases various forms of energy; an area devoted to being human, with information about DNA and how our bodies work; an engineering area and discovering life, which I would describe as how all living things work together as one.
My favorite part of the entire museum had to be The Art of the Brick, a temporary exhibition located on the lower level, inside the Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones Temporary Exhibition Hall. The traveling exhibition features artwork created with LEGO bricks.
The displays were stunning and I can’t even imagine how much time went into creating the artwork.
Some of the more recognizable artwork included the Mona Lisa, Moai, American Gothic, The Scream and my personal favorite, Starry Night, originally painted by Vincent Van Gogh. The details in all the art was simply amazing and shows how talented people can be when they’re inspired. At the end of the exhibition was a large room for people to create their own LEGO masterpieces.
We easily could have spent the entire day browsing the museum, but we had skipped breakfast and were hungry. On our way out of the museum, we were all pleasantly surprised when a 7-foot tall velociraptor came walking out of an elevator. Adults and children were beaming with excitement – a perfect way to end the tour.
The Perot Museum is located at 2201 North Field Street in downtown Dallas. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Ticket prices can be found at https://www.perotmuseum.org.