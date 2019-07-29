Junior Black Belt
Brick City Martial Arts in Temple have announced that Ariana Stephens, 11, of Temple has been promoted to “1st Dan Junior Black Belt.” She is the first Junior (7-11) year old, to be promoted to Junior Black Belt at BCMA (and they do not normally give out Black Belts to Juniors) and she has only been training for four years. Her parents are Matt and Summer Stephens. Her grandparents are Dan and Andrea Stephens.
College honors
Kevin Woolworth of Temple is a senior management major was named to the spring 2019 Deans’ List/honor roll at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., named its spring 2019 Dean’s List to include: Troy - Colton Sacket and Jacob Sacket.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has announced its 2019 spring Dean’s list to include Harker Height - Jasmine Bonner, Alexis Acevedo and Tyler Sisson. And Rockdale: Nathan Kovar.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has announced its 2019 spring President’s list to include: Temple - Anna Becker.
Texas A&M University-Kingsville has named its Honor students for the spring 2019 semester to include: Presidents list: Carolyn Rose Laborde of Lampasas. Dean’s list: Sydney Marie Andrews of Belton. Honor roll: Kaylee Lon Lovejoy of Lampasas.
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville announces its spring 2019 President’s List to include: Belton - Heather Bess. Gatesville - Haley Dickens. Harker Heights - Amanda Lugo-Torres. Lampasas - Sarah Seery and Mackenzie Thomas. Little River-Academy - Yolisma Cardoza and Kolby Potts. Milano - Bailey Baggerly, Britnie Walker and Madison Westbrook. Rockdale - Kenna Bounds, Morgan Fischer, Carlee Morgan, Travis Morgan and Kinley Mueller. Rogers - Tristin Chudej. Salado - Ellie Bragg. Temple - Mitch Melendez, Kasey Nix and Brooklyn Simmons.
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville announces its spring 2019 Dean’s List to include: Belton - Heather Bess and Ryan Eickenloff. Cameron - Jenna Lazarow. Copperas Cove - Anthony Palmisano and Cooper Smith. Gatesville - Haley Dickens. Gause - Alyssa Roth. Harker Heights - Brooke Gomer, Carson Gordon, Kyla Kinnard, Amanda Lugo-Torres, Amlis Robledo-Casiano, Auriana Smith and Asya Stoudemire. Holland - Alexis Festa. Kempner - Loriana Martinez. Lampasas - Rosa Alonso, Sarah Seery, Jake Terry and Mackenzie Thomas. Little River-Academy - Yolisma Cardoza and Kolby Potts. Lott - Moriah Moore. Milano - Bailey Baggerly, Britnie Walker and Madison Westbrook. Rockdale - Kenna Bounds, Morgan Fischer, Corissa Moreno, Carlee Morgan, Travis Morgan and Kinley Mueller. Rogers - Tristin Chudej. Salado - Ellie Bragg. Temple - Mitch Melendez, Dillon Newby, Kasey Nix, Jelisa Norsworthy, Samantha Padilla, Aubrey Paschall, Jack Pliska, Brooklyn Simmons and Katlynne Wilkey.