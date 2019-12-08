The inaugural Whiskers and Wonderland Benefit, presented by Rescue Magazine, will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Rescue Magazine is a local guide to shelters and rescues, and funds raised will contribute to the cause to find forever homes for animals. In September, 210 pets were adopted during Rescue Magazine’s annual Pet Extravaganza. The benefit will take place in the Special Events Room, and will include dinner, a prize drawing and photos with Santa.
Guest speakers will be Cruelty Investigator, Dustin Connell, who will speak about the Cruelty Investigation process for Bell County, and Assistant County Attorney, Shana Einhorn, who will speak about the prosecution of the animal cruelty cases in Bell County.
Tickets cost $40, and are available online at eventbrite.com. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call 254-231-3641 or email rescuemagazine@yahoo.com.