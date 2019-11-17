The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum invites families to board the Jingle Bell Express, a train full of holiday fun, Dec. 14 and 15.
Tickets for the train ride will go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 19, and will only be available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. There will be 90 seats available each day. Laurie Simmons, City of Temple Public Relations Manager, said they were able to add an additional 20 seats per day than were offered during the previous train ride, the Wizarding Express.
Tickets for the Jingle Bell Express cost $25 and include access to Christmas crafts, a hot cocoa bar, cookies and a goodie bag on the train, as well as a seat on the train and a visit from Santa.
Because of the popularity of this event, there is a limit of four tickets per purchaser. Children 2 and younger will be free, but must sit in the lap of an adult throughout the ride.
The Jingle Bell Express will travel from the Santa Fe Depot to McGregor. Passengers will return to Temple by bus. Both Amtrak trains will depart 11:25 a.m. and the ride to McGregor will last approximately 40 minutes. Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. in the museum lobby. Participants must be checked in in order to enjoy the activities.