In the days leading up to Halloween, local churches host trunk or treats and fall festivals to provide a fun and safe environment for families from around the community to celebrate this abundant time of year. The following are just a few examples of events being offered around the area.
Belton Church of Christ
Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St., will present a trunk or treat event 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Community members can stop by for candy, games, inflatables, and TagDaddy’s and Kona Ice food trucks.
Bethel Church
Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God will host A-Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Party 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Temple campus, 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop.
The church’s fall festival will include candy, inflatables and games.
Canyon Creek Baptist
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will offer free games, candy and fun during a trunk or treat 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Christ the King
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will host a trunk or treat for families 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Parish Hall parking lot.
First Baptist Belton
First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton, will present a fall festival 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the gym and parking lots on Pearl Street.
Happy, cheerful or Biblical costumes are encouraged, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will offer games, candy, inflatables and fun.
First Baptist Temple
First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams in Temple, will host a trunk or treat 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. All are welcome for candy and costumes.
Immanuel Baptist Church
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will present its annual fall festival 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
There will be a game station, inflatables, face painting, the Hall of Heroes Tour, popcorn, candy and more.
Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will host a Harvest Fest for families 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The free event will include bounce houses, horse rides, games, candy and food. All ages are welcome.
Salado United Methodist Church
Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St., will offer a free trunk or treat for the community 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature candy, games, bounce houses, food and fun.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have a trunk or treat for children 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The church is located at 207 W. Ave. P in Temple.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church will host a Harvest Party 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The event will offer family fun, games, prizes and food.
Temple Bible Church
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, will host a fall festival 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The event will include games, hot dogs, candy and trunk or treat.
Vista Community Church
Each year, Vista Community Church sets up a trunk or treat at the Belton High School parking lot, 600 Lake Road, with nearly 100 trunks with candy and games for the community.
This year’s trunk or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The event is free, and food trucks will be on site.