Bell County Historical Commission
Texas State Historian Monte Monroe drew a history-buff crowd to the September meeting of the Bell County Historical Commission in Belton, according to Gloria Harris, Bell County Historical Commission reporter.
Monroe often travels the state promoting the importance of history preservation. He spoke on the topic “The Rise and Demise of the Great Western Cattle Trail in Texas”.
He concluded his presentation by talking about the importance of history “we may have in our own homes.”
“Those letter or pictures that have been passed down and you have stored in shoe boxes in the back of your closet tell stories that need to be preserved,” he said.
He said that much of history has been lost when people don’t recognize the value or know what to do with the documents or other items they have and destroy them. He also cautioned people against “digitizing” their photos and records and then discarding the originals. He stressed that ordinary people should “preserve their history nuggets.”
For more information about BCHC, contact the group’s office at 254-933-5917. The office is located on the first floor of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton and is staffed by volunteers most days from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming activities.
The group will hold its monthly luncheon and meet for popcorn and bridge on Tuesday; the group’s golf league and a Chat N’ Canasta event will be held Monday; on Tuesday, the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and the group will meet to play canasta; on Friday, Oct. 11, the group will meet for a TGIF lunch; a Couples Night Out event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12; the Bookworms and Golf League will meet Oct. 14; bunco and snack time Mah Jongg will take place Oct. 15; a popcorn bridge day will be held Oct. 16; a meet and greet coffee will be held Oct. 17; and the Trailblazers group will meet Oct. 18.
For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scout Boulevard in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
The public is invited to attend the Come Walk in My Shoes event, which is co-sponsored by the Visually Impaired People group. The event will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell County Extension Education Association will meet Monday in the Bell County Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The Tejas Club will be the host club. Events at the State Convention in San Marcos held in September will be discussed. The group also will review comment sheets collected about the 2019 Style Show and Luncheon.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 4507 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Jeannine Hoopingarner will be the hostess and the Cultural Program will be presented by President Judy Switzer.
For information call Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit BetaSigmaPhi.org.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, for the group’s annual chili luncheon and auction fundraiser. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be Republican National Committeewoman for Texas Toni Anne Dashiell. Her topic will be “Victory 2020!”. All prospective Republican candidates are invited.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Santos Soto from Temple Fire & Rescue will speak about fire safety in the home.
Rotarians also will meet at noon Monday, Oct. 14, in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Betsy Pittman, landscape architect for the Texas Department of Transportation, will present “Why We Do What We Do” – the surprising reasons behind some designs.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant in Temple.
Mary Black Pearson, director of development at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, will provide an update on new efforts at the CAC.
Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Dr. John Young with the Texas Department of Transportation will speak on the topic “The Environment Beyond the Road/TxDOT”. Dr. Young has formerly worked at the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and has a high interest in and knowledge about mammals, bees and other wildlife.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
Moffat Cemetery Association
The Moffat Cemetery Association will hold its annual membership meeting 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Moffat Community Center.
The meeting will include a light breakfast. You are already a voting member if you own a plot or if you have any relatives or ancestors buried in Moffat Cemetery. Community members are encouraged to attend this meeting. For information call Ruth Beck at 254-624-6208.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will gather for its October meeting 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at the historic post office in downtown Temple, located on the corner of Main Street and West Adams Avenue.
Brian Chandler will guide group members on a short walking tour of the downtown area and will speak about some new businesses that will be opening.
