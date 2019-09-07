The annual fundraising banquet for Christian Farms-Treehouse, a licensed substance abuse residential facility for adults in Temple, will take place Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cathedral Oaks Event Center in Belton.
This year’s guest speaker will be Vance Johnson, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.
The event will begin 5:30 p.m. with dinner and an auction. Bill Nabers, president of the board of the directors, said auction items will include an all-expenses-paid three-day trip to Mexico and a Broncos jersey signed by Vance Johnson.
Nabers said the guest speaker is “quite an amazing guy.”
Johnson played for the NFL for 10 years and had three Super Bowl appearances. Johnson struggled with substance abuse, then lost his son in an accident and nearly overdosed.
“He was in a coma for 28 days and came out of the coma, and was really appreciative that he was still alive and decided it was time for him to do something,” Nabers said. “So he turned his life over to Jesus and has been working with drug and alcohol addiction ever since.”
Johnson is now an advocate against substance abuse and travels around doing speaking engagements. Nabers said it’s going to be pretty incredible to hear Johnson’s whole story.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to get the road to Christian Farms-Treehouse paved, and take care of air conditioners and flooring for the dorms.
Nabers encouraged anyone interested in helping others or anyone who has had an experience with addiction and can realize the importance of recovery to attend the fundraiser.
“And just anybody that’s interested in listening to a great speaker,” he said. “I would just encourage all those folks.”
He said they are in the process of bringing awareness to Christian Farms-Treehouse and how important it is.
“We really are wanting to partner with different organizations, whether it be companies or churches, to really advance the process that’s going on there,” Nabers said. “And at some point we would like to expand.”
To make reservations for the fundraiser or purchase a table, call 254-933-9400.