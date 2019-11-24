Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane apartments in Temple.
Karen Hawley will provide information a Families in Crisis project.
Rotary After Work
Members of the Rotary After Work group will not meet during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Rotary youth awards program
Central Texas high school students interested in developing their leadership skills are invited to fill out an application for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program. RYLA is a leadership training and education program for youth in 10th and 11th grade. Those interested in applying may contact Gary Rapp at 281-732-8824 or Richard Schneider at 254-773-5211.
National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees will have its fourth annual Christmas party 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bethel Assembly of God, 22621 S.E. H.K. Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Those who plan on attending are asked to send $20 per person for the lunch to: R.E. Stewart, 12891 Harvest Hill Lane, Holland, TX, 76534. Payment must be made before Nov. 27.
Attendees also are asked to bring clothing items for children at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. Suggested sizes are babies age 0 to 3 months and toddlers, 2T to 5T. Items are needed for boys and girls.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.