1969 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion in Temple on Oct. 25 and 26. Activities will include a “Meet and Greet” from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hilton Garden Inn, tailgate party and Friday Night THS Homecoming Football game. Saturday we will meet at 8:30 a.m. at THS student center for a tour of the numerous changes at the facility. We will take a “yellow hound” bus and tour Temple. 11:30-2:30, lunch and drinks at Dead Fish Grill at Lake Belton. Saturday night dinner the big event will be at Grand Ballroom in Hilton Garden Inn, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. with a class photo, dinner, dance and fellowship. Check out the latest news for this reunion on Facebook at Temple High School Class of 69 or visit our website at http://www.thsclassof69.com. For more information, want to be added to the mailing list or have found “missing” classmates, email Sr69@THSClassof69.com.