Salado Community Chorus
The Salado Community Chorus group will hold a fall kick-off event for potential new members 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Civic Center at 601 N. Main St. in Salado. Food will be provided and a prize drawing will be held for new members.
The chorus is composed of members from Salado and the surrounding communities who enjoy singing. The group meets 6 p.m. every Tuesday. For information visit www.saladochorus.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Liz Smith, a reference librarian, will lead a discussion on “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion” by Gregory Boyle. Boyle was a Jesuit priest who led a gang intervention program in Los Angeles in the early 2000s. The program focused on employment and self-awareness and is part of the Read Across Texas program initiated by the Texas Center for the Book.
Attendees may bring lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
The Bell County Extension Education Association
The Bell County Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday at the Bell County AgriLife office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m.
The Leedale Club will be the host club. Discussion topics will include the District 8 Summer Retreat to be held Aug. 13 in Granbury and the State Conference to held Sept. 10-11 in San Marcos.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bell County AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
A program will be presented by a 4-H member. The club will finalize additions to the annual yearbook and plan the next quilting work day.
The public is invited.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the historic post office at 101 N. Main St. in downtown Temple. Club members will pack backpacks with school supplies for the city of Temple’s upcoming Back2School/Back2Basics event.
