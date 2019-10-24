Seaton School fundraiser
A fundraiser to help with the cost of painting and repairing the Seaton School will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 12287 State Highway 53 in Seaton (Temple).
The event will include the sale of antiques, collectibles, books, household items and more.
St. James Lodge No. 71 annual breakfast
Members of St. James Lodge No. 71 will hold the annual Unity Prayer Breakfast 9-11 a.m. Saturday at 517 E. Ave. C in Temple. The breakfast costs $10 and proceeds go toward the lodge’s annual scholarship fund.
The guest speaker will be Elder Byron Sago from Bethesda Fellowship Ministries of Copperas Cove. For information contact Gaylon Sandles at 254-624-6868.
Kiwanis Club Fall Sportsman drawing
Tickets are now available for the Fall Sportsman drawing hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Temple. The drawing will take place on Friday on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/ TempleKiwanis/.
The first prize is a rifle or a $725 gift card to Cabela’s; the second prize is a $200 gift card to Cabela’s. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Prizes will be presented as a pre-paid gift card. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.
East Bell Youth Boosters and Rogers FFA Alumni fish fry
The East Bell Youth Boosters and Rogers FFA Alumni groups will hold a fish fry benefiting area 4-H and FFA youth programs 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Oscar Store, 8133 Oscar Spur in Temple.
Plates are $10 each and include fried catfish, brown beans, coleslaw and tea. Take-out plates will be available.
Covenant Lutheran Church craft sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a craft sale and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church annual fundraiser
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will hold a bake sale and quilt show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, located at 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (the Seaton community).
The bake sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, cookies, bread, jellies, chicken dressing, homemade egg noodles, canned goods and craft items. A re-sale shop also will be open. Sandwiches and homemade soup will be available to purchase for lunch. Quilts will be on display in the church sanctuary. A handmade quilt and gift cards from different businesses will be given away as part of a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Sisters support. Admission to the sale is free and the event is open to the public.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free). Take-out plates also will be available.
