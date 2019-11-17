National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees will have its fourth annual Christmas party 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bethel Assembly of God, 22621 S.E. H.K. Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Those who plan on attending are asked to send $20 per person for the lunch to: R.E. Stewart, 12891 Harvest Hill Lane, Holland, TX, 76534. Payment must be made before Nov. 27.
Attendees also are asked to bring clothing items for children at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. Suggested sizes are babies age 0 to 3 months and toddlers, 2T to 5T. Items are needed for boys and girls.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Monday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Bill Schumann, Precinct 3 Bell County Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. The meeting is open to the public.
Rotary youth awards program
Central Texas (East Bell County) high school students interested in developing their leadership skills are invited to fill out an application for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program. RYLA is a leadership training and education program for youth in 10th and 11th grade.
Sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Temple South and Temple, those selected to participate in the program will spend June 28 through July 3 at McKinney Roughs Nature Park near Bastrop, where they will take part in group activities and hear presentations.
Those interested in applying may contact Gary Rapp at 281-732-8824 or Richard Schneider at 254-773-5211.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet Monday for canasta; a bunco and snack time Mah Jongg day will be held Tuesday; the group will meet for popcorn bridge and a Fun Lunch event on Wednesday; and the Singing Bluebonnets and Valentine Bridge groups will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26.
For information about the club visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Study Club
The Temple Study Club will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Club House 219 King Circle in Temple.
Marjorie Ferrill will present a program on Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the regular business meeting. Guests are welcome.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For tickets or information about the club’s Nov. 21 Taste of the Holidays annual luncheon and style show fundraiser, visit https://squareup.com/store/givethanks.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Church Women of the Temple Area
Church Women of the Temple Area will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The meeting and covered dish luncheon will be held in the Family Life Center.
Donna Jensen will install officers for 2020. Officers to be installed are: Shirley Sommer, president; Ruth Ellen Fise, first vice president; Johnnie Mae Rayson, second vice president; Jean Nolen, third vice president; Kay Matous, recording secretary; Marilyn Allison, corresponding secretary; Barbara Cockrell, treasurer; and Jalenn Ellis, historian.
The executive board will meet at 10 a.m. prior to the main meeting at the same location.
Temple VA Women’s Club
The Temple VA Women’s Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Club House, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Judy Hutka will introduce Brad Ellis, who will present a program titled “Park Ranger for the Local Lake Parks”.
President Linda Montreuil will conduct the business meeting.
A social time and refreshments will follow.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be Lt. Chantel Millin from the Salvation Army, who will discuss the history, mission and ongoing work of the Salvation Army.
Members are asked to bring baby formula and baby diapers (all sizes) to be donated to the Salvation Army for distribution. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.