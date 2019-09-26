Milano fajita fundraiser
A fajita dinner benefiting scholarships for Milano High School seniors will take place 5:30 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria at Milano Elementary School. Plates cost $10 each and include tea and a dessert.
St. Paul enchilada plate sale
St. Paul United Methodist Church. 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple, will hold an enchilada plate dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Plates are $8 each and include two enchiladas, rice, beans, salad and salsa. To-go plates will be available.
Our Lady of Guadalupe golf tournament
The Brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church will hold a golf tournament Saturday at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. A shotgun start will take place at 8 a.m. Cost for the four-person scramble is $80 per player. Entry fee includes green fees, golf cart, drinks, and barbecue lunch.
All proceeds will benefit the church.
Moffat VFD fundraiser
Moffat Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at 5660 Lakeaire Boulevard in Moffat.
The event will include a catfish dinner and a drawing for prizes. Plates cost $10 each and include all the fixings. Patrons may dine in or take out.
Proceeds will be used to purchase supplies and for the upkeep of the fire department’s trucks.
