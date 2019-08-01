Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child Mid-Texas Area Team volunteers are currently working to provide school supplies to children in need around the world. Volunteers are filling empty shoeboxes with pencils, crayons, hygiene items, and toys to be distributed to children in need.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 254-624-0926 number, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender.
Mooreville Clays for Christ
Mooreville Clays for Christ will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 frontage road in Troy.
Cost for an individual shooter is $125 and teams of four cost $450. Mulligans also will be available for $20.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Mooreville United Methodist Church, which burned in a fire in February.
For information contact Ryan Ford at ford272121@gmail.com or 254-420-8899.
