The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will be offering a new dinner theater and master class with Broadway actor Brandon Ellis. The first dinner theater is “Minutes to Midnight: Cabaret” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with dinner provided by Pigneti’s at 6 p.m.
The cast of the “Minutes to Midnight: Cabaret” production consists of talent from around Central Texas and includes Buddy Novak, Cameron Dinkens, Trey Shonkwiler, Brian Johnson, Brian Crowder, Michael Fruge, Dawn Svor, Misty Barham, Charity Gaines, Eleni Boyle, Avery Ling, Tyran McCall, Kellie Morrisey, Kendall Duffina, Moe Hollingsworth and Hannah Gilmore.
Joining the “Minutes to Midnight” production is Broadway veteran Brandon J. Ellis. Ellis was last seen in the national tour of “The Play that Goes Wrong.” He made a splash as Davy in the Broadway musical, “Bandstand,” a story about musicians who made it home from World War II.
Ellis also will be teaching an “Acting in Song” master class 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the CAC. He will be focusing on using tips and tricks to connect acting and vocal abilities. Participants will submit a song prior to the class, then work through it one on one with Ellis. Spots are limited.
“Minutes to Midnight” features new works by F. Michael Haynie, originals by Zack Zadek and Drew Gasparini, standard favorites and of course Broadway belters from shows such as “Waitress” and “Spring Awakening.” The cabaret vocalists performing will be dressed in tuxedos and elegant dresses and wow the audience with their talents, resembling a New York cabaret set in the CAC’s Frank W. Mayborn auditorium.
Prior to the production, there will be dinner, which is included in the ticket price. The audience will “walk the streets of New York” and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres along with a cash bar option, which will feature a signature drink, a Manhattan.
“Minutes to Midnight” is directed by Megan Powell. Powell is a Central Texas native who was last seen on stage in the Waco Civic Theatre production of “Les Miserables.” She made the jump shortly after to NYC. Since she moved, she’s studied under Drew Gasparini, Travis Rivera, Louis Sacco, Zack Zadek and F. Michael Haynie. In her professional life, she works as an executive assistant in the entertainment industry. She is also the East Coast Logistics team lead for Hillsong Church, where she also serves on the vocal directing and worship teams. When she’s not busy with work, she’s co-writing songs with Deejay Singh and working on her first album.
Performances are for audiences 18 and older, as there is mature content. Tickets cost $60 per person and cover the cost of dinner and the show. Tickets for the show only cost $35. Participation in the master class costs $75, or $25 to observe. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org and CentralTexasTickets.com.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and offers a variety of programs throughout the year. For more information or to register, visit the CAC website or call 254-773-9926.